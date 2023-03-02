Feds: Pennsylvania man admits packing explosives in suitcase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared being arrested, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

Marc Muffley, 40, of Lansford, called his girlfriend for a ride and soon switched his phone number, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a memo seeking that he be held without bail on the charges. A detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

“The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue suspected to be methamphetamine, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” the detention memorandum said.

Authorities say the man faces federal criminal charges after he checked in a suitcase with an explosive device. (WFMZ, RICH ROLEN, FBI, LANSFORD POLICE, CNN)

Investigators said the items were in the same bag, greatly increasing the risk of an explosion. The outlets are a type of circuit breaker.

“His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight’s passengers and the aircraft,” the memo said.

Muffley was arrested at his home Monday night, hours after he had checked in for the Allegiant Air flight at the Lehigh Valley International Airport. The flight was bound for Orlando.

He is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint. A message left Thursday for Muffley’s federal public defender, Timothy Wright, was not immediately returned.

His record includes several arrests and jail stints for drug possession, theft, driving under the influence and other charges, the memo said. His girlfriend told authorities he feared being arrested at the airport on an outstanding child support warrant, the document said.

Authorities have said they found a three-inch “circular compound” wrapped in paper and plastic wrap that they believe contained a mix of flash powder and other materials used to make commercial grade fireworks.

Attached to it was a “quick fuse” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a slow-burning “hobby fuse” that appeared to have been added later, they said.

They believe the materials could be ignited by heat and friction, and posed a significant risk to the plane and its occupants, according to the criminal complaint.

Muffley left the airport after his name was paged over the airport’s public address system, authorities said.

He remained in custody pending the 1:30 p.m. hearing in Allentown, with Muffley set to attend via videoconference.

