News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3 state office buildings near state Capitol may be sold

(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for selling a historic state office building near the state Capitol, as well as two other large office buildings blocks from the Capitol, as part of a plan that would reduce the state government’s footprint in Madison by nearly 30%.

The proposal is part of a larger plan to consolidate state offices in Madison to save money and also allow for the hiring of more state employees outside of the capital city, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.

The moves are a “win-win for taxpayers and state workers,” Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a statement Wednesday.

The plan calls for the closing of the State Education Building, more commonly known as GEF 3, the State Natural Resources Building, known as GEF 2, and an Art Deco-style building constructed in the 1930s that’s home to the Department of Health Services. The first would close within a year while the DHS building’s targeted closure is more than four years off.

Approximately 3,800 state employees would be affected by the Madison relocations, according to the department. It also calls for increasing the number of state employees living outside of Madison by at least 5% by 2030 by increasing work-from-home options.

The proposal is included in Evers’ capital budget request and would need approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Republicans have criticized ongoing work-from-home options, while they have also called for moving more state government jobs outside of Madison.

“As with many of the processes of government, turning that aircraft carrier takes a lot longer than just turning on a dime,” said Rep. Robert Wittke, a member of the state Building Commission. “I’m sure this will continue to get conversation as we go through the session.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
UPDATE: Wausau shooting suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Lucas Aschbrenner is a 4th grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School
Teacher arrested for possession of child pornography
Mid-State to host 'Fuse Your Future' summer program at Wisconsin Rapids campus.
Mid-State to offer free local welding certificate this summer
A Stevens Point company is giving away hundreds of books to celebrate Doctor Seuss' birthday.
Worzalla donates 500 free books to celebrate Read Across America Day
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information