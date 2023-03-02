2 law enforcement officers from Racine County cited for snowmobiling while intoxicated in Vilas County

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Two law enforcement officers from Racine County have been cited for suspicion of operating snowmobiles while intoxicated.

WTMJ-TV reports Racine County Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Barker was suspended for 10 days without pay following the incident. Todd Lauer was identified as a Racine Police Investigator.

According to the incident report from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. on Feb. 11, a deputy observed two snowmobiles fail to stop at a posted stop sign. It happened at the intersection of trail 13 at Railroad Street.

The deputy then entered Railroad Street and followed the snowmobiles south. The report states Lauer was the lead snowmobile and failed to stop at other stop signs.

That’s when Lauer is accused of nearly striking the front end of a truck.

The deputy then turned on his lights and sirens. Both snowmobilers stopped and approached the deputy. Barker then showed a law enforcement identification card. Lauer pulled out his wallet and the deputy noticed a badge.

The two explained they were in a group snowmobiling earlier in the day and had entered Michigan at one point. They explained that they were traveling to Eagle River to get gas and then proceed back to Conover where they were staying.

The deputy said the men had a strong odor of intoxicants and both had glossy, bloodshot eyes.

Lauer consented to a breath test which showed a .14. Barker did not consent to a breath test.

Barker was cited with operating a snowmobile while intoxicated, refusing to take a breatherlyzer after snowmobiling, and failing to comply with signs while snowmobiling.

Lauer was cited with snowmobiling while intoxicated, failing to comply with signs while snowmobiling, and operating a snowmobile with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement to TMJ4 News. It read: “Lt. Barker made a tremendous off-duty mistake which he is personally and professionally embarrassed for and being held accountable. I hold my deputies to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty. Lt. Barker’s actions fell far short of my expectations, and he earned his suspension and loss of pay – which is my highest personal level of suspension prior to pursuing termination. I will never tolerate this kind of poor decision making or irresponsible behavior.”

The Racine Police Department also issued a statement to TMJ4 News It read: “This incident is being addressed as an internal investigation and as such will not be commented on by any Department personnel.”

