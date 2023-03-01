News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Metro Strong holds seminar to help prevent workplace violence

Wausau Metro Strong holds seminar on preventing workplace violence.
Wausau Metro Strong holds seminar on preventing workplace violence.(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda and Tom Zurawski
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s something we don’t like to think about, it’s really a sad reality, but workplace violence does happen.

To help keep people safe, Wausau Metro Strong held a special seminar Wednesday called “Preventing Workplace Violence,” with the goal of helping businesses and individuals increase personal safety and security in the workplace.

OSHA states that some 2 million American workers are victims of workplace violence each year.

Kurt Schoenrock, ex-director of Wausau Metro Strong said, “People have voiced concerns and said ‘hey if it can happen there it felt like it couldn’t happen in Wausau,’ but we saw six years ago it could happen here, and we’re seeing repeated examples unfortunately.”

Wausau Metro Strong said it’s their mission to provide education to hopefully end violence. Wausau Metro Strong was created in the wake of a mass shooting in Wausau where four people were killed in March of 2017.

Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said, “We’re here today to hopefully build on that [mission] to give some education to local businesses and individuals on how they can keep themselves safe at work and in their personal lives.”

This is is the organization’s first seminar since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Candles illuminate the trail during the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike.
Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers across network

Latest News

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers across network
Giving a child Tylenol or ibuprofen for a low-grade fever may make them feel better, but it...
Pediatricians say think twice about giving your child medications for fever
The number of employees affected is less than 3% of the workforce of Marshfield Clinic in...
Marshfield Clinic eliminates nearly 850 positions
Wisconsin court candidate won’t hear Democrats’ lawsuits