Wausau Metro Strong holds seminar to help prevent workplace violence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s something we don’t like to think about, it’s really a sad reality, but workplace violence does happen.

To help keep people safe, Wausau Metro Strong held a special seminar Wednesday called “Preventing Workplace Violence,” with the goal of helping businesses and individuals increase personal safety and security in the workplace.

OSHA states that some 2 million American workers are victims of workplace violence each year.

Kurt Schoenrock, ex-director of Wausau Metro Strong said, “People have voiced concerns and said ‘hey if it can happen there it felt like it couldn’t happen in Wausau,’ but we saw six years ago it could happen here, and we’re seeing repeated examples unfortunately.”

Wausau Metro Strong said it’s their mission to provide education to hopefully end violence. Wausau Metro Strong was created in the wake of a mass shooting in Wausau where four people were killed in March of 2017.

Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said, “We’re here today to hopefully build on that [mission] to give some education to local businesses and individuals on how they can keep themselves safe at work and in their personal lives.”

This is is the organization’s first seminar since the COVID-19 pandemic.

