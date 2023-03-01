Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Trail closures are again the hot topic in Marathon County and throughout the Northwoods, but this time it’s not because of warm weather.

Evan Lang has seen the issue of off-trail riding before as a member of the Poniatowski Dare Devils Snowmobile Club. Lang said it has been a problem for quite some time.

“The passage we are having the most trouble on is a three-mile stretch between County Highway H and County Highway S near Rib Falls that has seen most of the problems of off-trail riding”, said Lang.

Among the biggest concerns is the damage off-trail riding causes to a landowner’s property. The biggest and most expensive issue is land crops getting damaged.

“A lot of it is farm country we go through and a lot of times there are crops planted underneath. Whether it’s new seeding or rye or something in the winter and it does drive the frost down further every time we make a track. Essentially, it can harm the crops so we don’t want to cause any harm to anybody’s property”, added Lang.

The closing of the trail also impacts local businesses. “This is a shortcut trail that comes over from Edgar to Rib Falls. There are business owners and that being cut off will definitely impact their business,” said Lang.

Lang hopes people are more aware of their surroundings and said the best way to avoid making unnecessary mistakes while riding is by joining a club.

“One of the things that would really help snowmobile enthusiasts is to try and find a snowmobile club you can join and bring awareness to the community. Become involved because it seems like once you become involved you’re part of the solution, not the problem” said Lang.

Snowmobile riders going off-trail forces landowners to close trail near Edgar. (Marathon County)

