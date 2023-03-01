Once an explicit picture is online you can’t take it back, until now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Once you send a photo, it’s available to anyone forever. You’ve probably heard that warning or told your children that before, but a new tool called ‘Take it Down’ from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is changing that, at least for some sites.

The tool is meant for sexually explicit images of children circulating on the internet. It can be beneficial, but it’s not a flawless system.

The ‘Take it Down’ tool works by assigning a unique digital fingerprint to the sexually explicit picture called a hash value, a numeric value that works as a fingerprint for files. Then, online platforms use that hash to detect the images on their site and remove them.

“Unfortunately we do see these cases a lot, where we have mostly teenagers send pictures to a boyfriend or girlfriend and then they get into a fight and unfortunately then those pictures are then used against them,” said Detective Cassandra Seubert, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Seubert said parents are not only concerned, but these photos can also impact a child’s future.

“Are future employers going to look at these websites and see these pictures of my child? That’s a big concern, obviously, I think the biggest concern is blackmail. Are these students going to start using these pictures as blackmail against my child and then what do we do?” said Seubert.

The ‘Take it Down’ tool only works for participating platforms, but those platforms include Facebook and Instagram which have a vast hold on the available social platforms. TikTok and Twitter are not participating though. “I’m hoping that more databases will see that this is a good thing, especially for exploited children,” said Seubert.

Arguably the biggest flaw is if the image is at all altered like cropping or adding an emoji, the tool doesn’t work. Seubert said it’s still a good option for those cautious about reporting the images to law enforcement.

“There are a lot that go unreported, also because these people don’t want to come and tell law enforcement ‘I just sent a sexually explicit picture to my 15-year-old boyfriend and now we broke up,’ and now we run into the issue of what is he going to do with this picture?” said Seubert.

Seubert’s advice is to just not send them in the first place.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children does have a tipline for these types of situations and many others. In 2021, they received more than 29 million reports.

To access the ‘Take it Down’ website click here where you’ll also find a similar website link for adults in similar situations.

