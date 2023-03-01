Numerous shows happening this month at the Grand Theater in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People looking to catch a show this month will have several options at the Grand Theater.

On Friday, March 3 people looking to connect with their Irish roots, or get in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day won’t want to miss Ireland with Michael LIVE. Sean Wright, the executive director at the Grand Theater said the show is the perfect way to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day season.

“... The original voice of River Dance on Broadway, and host of Ireland with Michael Show. And so Friday night he’s going to bring a travelogue of Ireland complete with Irish music with dance with multimedia,” said Wright.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

On Sunday, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood return to the Grand for their Scared Scriptless tour. The duo is most recognizable for their work on Who’s Line is it Anyway?

“It’s a night of improv. No two shows are ever the same,” said Wright.

The show is Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.’'

On Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. patrons will have a chance to see Our Planet Live in Concert.

“Our Planet Live was an Emmy award-winning television show. And so literally, it’s the show come to life. It’s the symphony on the stage of The Grand with incredible cinematography, the narration of David Attenborough, William Shatner... Music that you won’t believe, video that you won’t believe. It’s just a really all-encompassing evening and a spectacular show. And it’s on his first tour. And so we’re so glad to have it,” said Wright.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

On Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. the Atlanta Rhythm Section and Pure Praire League will celebrate 50 years of performing. Pure Prairie League are known for its hit song “Amie” and “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” and “Falling In and Out of Love.” Southern rock fans know well Atlanta Rhythm Section’s 1978 breakthrough album Champagne Jam, which featured the hits “Imaginary Lover” and “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

On March 28, The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to The Grand after a sold-out show in 2017.

“It traces the entire story of Simon and Garfunkel through video and photos and archival materials, with an incredible band playing all that music that you know and love from Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel,” said Wright.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

The month of March will end with Yamato: The Drummers of Japan. The show is Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

The drummers of Yamato are seasoned experts in the ancient art of Japanese taiko drumming. They take this centuries-old cultural practice and make it exciting and relevant with their explosive energy and passion, teaching young people across the world about the importance of honoring tradition.

To purchase tickets online for any of these shows, visit grandtheater.org or call 715-842-0988. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office. The Grand Theater is located at 401 N. 4th St. in Wausau.

