News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Candles illuminate the trail during the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike.
Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

A dog was saved from traffic by good Samaritans on an interstate in Nashville.
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue dog trapped on interstate bridge
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Aaron Rodgers hopes to have decision “sooner rather than later”
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
Born in Wisconsin, Julie Su is the daughter of Chinese immigrants.
Biden nominates Julie Su to lead Labor Department