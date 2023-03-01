News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Wausau West, Wausau East, Newman boys hoops advance in playoffs in Tuesday night action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Wausau area teams are still alive as the boys basketball playoffs started on Tuesday. Wausau West, Wausau East and Newman are three of the many teams in the north central Wisconsin viewing area through to the regional semifinals.

Wausau West opened their game against Eau Claire North on a tear, extending their lead to 15 points in the first half. The Huskies would cut that deficit to five by halftime, but the Warriors picked up a slim 56-54 win to advance to play Hudson on Friday.

Wausau East hosted Waupaca for their first playoff game since 2020, which was coincidentally also against Waupaca. The Lumberjacks led by 20 points at halftime after Jack Barthels hit a three at the buzzer. The Lumberjacks chopped their way to a 68-53 win. They will travel to play Shawano on Friday.

Newman is the top-seed in their region and acted the part against #16 Tri-County. The Cardinals dominated in a 56-24 win.

To view the other area scores, you can find them on the WSAW scoreboard.

