First Alert Weather: Roaring like a lion for the 1st day of March

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy 1st day of March! This is the month where we typically see a transition from winter to spring weather. We’re starting the month off like a lion as snow showers will track through North Central Wisconsin.

A band of snow enters the region Wednesday morning, moving west to east throughout the day. The morning commute could feature some snowflakes or light snow showers beginning. By mid-morning, a band of snow will fall over Northern Wisconsin and as far south as HWY 10.

As temperatures warm towards the mid-30s over Central Wisconsin, some mixing could occur. Snow could mix with rain or sleet.

Lunchtime and evening commute could feature slippery to snow-covered roads, especially over the Northwoods where most of the snow Wednesday will fall. Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches over Central Wisconsin, and 2-4 inches over Northern Wisconsin. Some lingering scattered snow possible Wednesday evening as the system clears.

Cool air will filter in overnight with lows dropping into the teens Thursday morning. Highs near freezing point Thursday afternoon. Skies will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. Gradually warming heading into the weekend, with highs approaching the 40s. The following weather maker arrives late Sunday night and Monday bringing snow and a wintry mix.

