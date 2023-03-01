News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Roaring like a lion for the 1st day of March

Snow showers in the forecast for the 1st day of March. Spring-like temperatures ahead for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy 1st day of March! This is the month where we typically see a transition from winter to spring weather. We’re starting the month off like a lion as snow showers will track through North Central Wisconsin.

In like a lion, out like a lamb
In like a lion, out like a lamb(WSAW)

A band of snow enters the region Wednesday morning, moving west to east throughout the day. The morning commute could feature some snowflakes or light snow showers beginning. By mid-morning, a band of snow will fall over Northern Wisconsin and as far south as HWY 10.

Winter weather advisories in effect over Northern Wisconsin
Winter weather advisories in effect over Northern Wisconsin(WSAW)
A band of snow will track from west to east Wednesday
A band of snow will track from west to east Wednesday(WSAW)

As temperatures warm towards the mid-30s over Central Wisconsin, some mixing could occur. Snow could mix with rain or sleet.

A band of snow moves in over North Central Wisconsin heading into the afternoon
A band of snow moves in over North Central Wisconsin heading into the afternoon(WSAW)
Snow over the Northwoods, some mixing possible south
Snow over the Northwoods, some mixing possible south(WSAW)

Lunchtime and evening commute could feature slippery to snow-covered roads, especially over the Northwoods where most of the snow Wednesday will fall. Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches over Central Wisconsin, and 2-4 inches over Northern Wisconsin. Some lingering scattered snow possible Wednesday evening as the system clears.

Snow with a wintry mix possible for Wednesday afternoon and evening as temperatures warm
Snow with a wintry mix possible for Wednesday afternoon and evening as temperatures warm(WSAW)
Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches over North Central Wisconsin
Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches over North Central Wisconsin(WSAW)

Cool air will filter in overnight with lows dropping into the teens Thursday morning. Highs near freezing point Thursday afternoon. Skies will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. Gradually warming heading into the weekend, with highs approaching the 40s. The following weather maker arrives late Sunday night and Monday bringing snow and a wintry mix.

Warming heading into the weekend with highs, near 40s
Warming heading into the weekend with highs, near 40s(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Candles illuminate the trail during the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike.
Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday, March 1st
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday, March 1st
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Light snow showers are possible on Wednesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers ending tonight