News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Emergency management conference brings hundreds from across Wisconsin

The 55th Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security
The 55th Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 55th Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management & Homeland Security began Tuesday, bringing hundreds from around the state to focus in on the evolving challenges and risks they face will serving communities.

The general session was held at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton, where organizers discussed the theme “On Track for the Future Together.” The conference runs through Wednesday.

“It really just reflects the commitment of our emergency responders, our emergency management professionals, to learn and always be preparing and trying to improve the way we protect our communities in Wisconsin,” said WEC Administrator Greg Engle.

Presentations offered at this year’s conference were made to show how different agencies in the field intersect. Presentations include public health and community resilience, managing cyber and physical threats, and emerging trends. Those who have reached an important milestone in their training will also receive a Wisconsin Emergency Manager certificate during the conference.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed

Latest News

Wausau East's Jaydan Garrett during the Lumberjacks' regional game vs Waupaca.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wausau West, Wausau East, Newman boys hoops advance in playoffs in Tuesday night action
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Landowners upset Snowmobiles going off Trails
Landowners upset Snowmobiles going off Trails
No umps when Orioles and Pirates play unneeded bottom of 9th