D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall named finalist for Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball Award

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest forward Marcus Hall has been named as one of six finalists for Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball Award, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association is pleased to announce the six finalists for the prestigious Mr. Basketball award, sponsored by @JustAgame1 pic.twitter.com/cdw6sG8fHP — WisBCA (@WisBCA) March 1, 2023

Hall is averaging 23.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He leads the Evergreens in all three marks.

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association gives the award to the best player in the state of Wisconsin. Former Badgers Johnny Davis and Sam Dekker, along with SPASH’s Trevor Anderson and Sam Hauser have won the award in its history.

The winner will be announced at the state boys basketball tournament which runs from March 16-18.

