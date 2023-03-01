News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall named finalist for Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball Award

D.C. Everest's Marcus Hall in a game against Merrill.
D.C. Everest's Marcus Hall in a game against Merrill.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest forward Marcus Hall has been named as one of six finalists for Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball Award, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

Hall is averaging 23.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He leads the Evergreens in all three marks.

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association gives the award to the best player in the state of Wisconsin. Former Badgers Johnny Davis and Sam Dekker, along with SPASH’s Trevor Anderson and Sam Hauser have won the award in its history.

The winner will be announced at the state boys basketball tournament which runs from March 16-18.

