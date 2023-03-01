City of Houghton, Houghton County among recipients of state-wide Marijuana Regulation Fund payments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 224 municipalities and counties in Michigan will receive money collected in the 2022 fiscal year by the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Totaling nearly $60 million, the money comes from the Marijuana Regulation Fund.

This is part of the 2018 Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, which enforces an excise tax of 10% on all marijuana retailers and micro businesses in the state.

For each retailer, the municipality or county in which it operates will receive almost $52,000 this year.

That is almost a $5,000 dollar decrease from last year, which was approximately $56,400. This is due to the increased number of businesses in the state.

“We expected that it would be less this year because there are more facilities selling it in the state where the demand isn’t necessarily going to keep up with the number of facilities,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “So eventually the economics are going to work out and supply and demand will balance it.”

Both Houghton County and the City of Houghton are among the listed municipalities.

The city has three licensed marijuana retailers, so it will receive $155,523.63.

According to Waara, the city council will determine what the funds will go towards.

“We’ll budget those dollars into our next fiscal year,” continued Waara. “And during the budgeting process, the city council will make a decision as to where those funds will be applied.”

The county, which has four businesses, will receive $207,364.84.

Commissioner Glenn Anderson says the county will use their payment for either courthouse security or law enforcement.

He also says that more businesses will likely arrive within the next year.

“There’s a couple of townships in Houghton County that are looking at adopting ordinances that would allow it,” said Anderson. “And if that happens then, of course, they would have to find somebody who’s willing to take that license, so it’s not a guarantee. But my guess is that there will be a couple more facilities in the next year.”

The payments will be distributed over the next few days.

