News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say

A cheetah slipped outside its enclosure Tuesday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.
By Jacob Comer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska said it has recaptured a cheetah that had escaped from its primary enclosure Tuesday.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, officials at the zoo learned the cheetah had escaped around 3:40 p.m.

The zoo said the cheetah was still behind a public barrier within the Scott African Grasslands and no one was ever in any danger during the incident.

When officials were notified of the cheetah’s escape, they activated emergency protocols. Guests, students and staff were taken to secure areas, and all entry points to the zoo were closed.

Zoo officials said the 5-year-old, 60-pound female cheetah, named Gretchen, was in the staff’s sight the whole time she was outside of her enclosure. At one point, Gretchen reportedly laid down and then responded to the animal care team.

Gretchen was then walked back to her night quarters without further incident, according to WOWT.

Omaha Zoo CEO Dr. Luis Padilla credited the quick response by zoo staff to their regular drills.

The zoo said it’s investigating how the cheetah was able to escape from its primary enclosure, and the specific area will be reviewed.

According to the zoo, Gretchen was born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. Gretchen currently lives at the zoo in the Scott African Grasslands with her mother and three sisters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Candles illuminate the trail during the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike.
Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 employees

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter’s new ‘violent speech’ policy similar to past rules
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis