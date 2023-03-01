News and First Alert Weather App
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario.

Online court documents show Ferrario is facing new charges of stalking, intimidating a victim and bail jumping.

Earlier this year, Ferrario pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. During a hearing on Jan. 4, he was released from custody after posting his $1,500 signature bond.

The 44-year-old Wausau resident was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2001. He played for the Packers, Washington, and Panthers before retiring in 2005. He also played for the Wisconsin Badgers.

In his original criminal case from early January, Wausau Police responded to Ferrario’s home after someone reported he was intoxicated and yelling. The day before police responded to a similar complaint. That night, Ferrario was taken to a hotel. He returned home. When police arrived he was yelling and throwing things in his garage. Two people at the home said they were fearful of Ferrario. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct.

In January, he was also charged with his second offense of operating while intoxicated. That charge stemmed from an incident last fall.

According to his criminal complaint, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Highway X near State Highway 52 in the town of Wausau on Oct. 12.

Investigators said Ferrario was the sole occupant when his pick-up and utility trailer missed a curve, drove into the ditch and became stuck in a wooded area. Court documents state Ferrario said he had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. He was quoted as saying ‘From 4:30 a.m. until now, a half to a 1/3 liter bottle of vodka.” That crash happened around 11:45 a.m.

A preliminary breath test showed a result of .222-- that’s nearly three times over the legal limit.

Ferrario’s arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday.

