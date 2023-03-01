News and First Alert Weather App
2 arrested in counterfeit money scheme in Price County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRENTICE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of counterfeit money.

Sheriff Brian Schmidt said two suspects were taken into custody and a search warrant was conducted in the township of Worcester, northwest of Prentice.

The suspects are being investigated in Price County, as well as throughout the state of Wisconsin regarding passing counterfeit US currency. The suspects are known to pass $20 and $50 bills. The serial number on the counterfeit US $20 bill is JE 28112820 G. The serial number on the counterfeit US $50 bill is JJ 28129343 A.

If you have received one of these counterfeit bills, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Price County Deputy Taylor Drake at 715-339-3011.

