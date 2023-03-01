1 in 3 parents may give unnecessary fever medications to their children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When your child is sick with a fever, it’s hard to watch them suffer. You may think Tylenol or other medications will help them feel better, but right now doctors want you to think twice before you dose out any medications.

Marshfield Clinic Pediatric Physian Susanne Wright said it might sometimes be better to let the fever do its work.

“The fever medication is really to keep your child comfortable so that your child is willing to drink fluids and doesn’t get dehydrated,” said Wright.

A fever is the body’s natural way of initiating the defense mechanisms that can help fight the infection. A new C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll reveals 1 in 3 parents give Tylenol or ibuprofen to their kids with a fever below 100.4 degrees, or what is considered a low-grade fever. It may make them feel better, but it won’t treat the infection.

Additionally, sometimes the medications can make things worse. “You have children that are obviously sick and are probably not eating and drinking well and you compound that with adding Tylenol and ibuprofen in the mix it can cause further stomach upset and reduce their fluid intake and can cause other issues,” said Marshfield Pediatrician David Holz.

Wright said it’s important not to give too much of the medication in a single dose. “Don’t give the medication too close together, we worry a little bit about the medications’ effect on the liver or the stomach or the kidneys depending on the medication,” said Wright.

Make sure you write down the time when you last gave your child medication and follow the directions on the bottle.

“It’s normal for parents to want to make their children comfortable. We just want to help them give the best care to their children, and to recognize that sometimes doing nothing is the right thing to do even though it’s sometimes very hard,” said Wright.

Wright added that this is good advice for parents with kids three months and older, babies under 12 weeks have their own specific guidelines when it comes to fevers. When in doubt, call your pediatrician to know for sure what’s best for your child.

