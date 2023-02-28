Wausau School Board holds meeting to discuss next steps in restructuring process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board held a meeting Monday night to further clarify restructuring topics brought up during the Feb. 13 restructuring meeting in which the board voted to approve plans to move forward with restructuring the Wausau School District.

Monday evening, the board discussed the background work they have been doing such as putting together “action teams” which would tackle individual aspects of the restructuring plan like staffing and scheduling. Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said about 20 teams were proposed in the restructuring plan and added that it’s going to represent hundreds of staff in the Wausau School District.

They also discussed transportation information for how the different schools will have different busing routes, as well as options for possible staggered implementation and opportunities to engage the community and staff.

“We’ve had a lot of staff express a lot of excitement about getting involved and the excitement about the improvements that could come from this process that is the next step starting to build those teams,” said Dr. Hilts.

He stated the plan’s implementation would likely be taken step by step but noted that the plan itself is still in the processing stages where it would have to be submitted and voted on before it would be able to take effect.

Wausau School Board Clerk Karen Vandenberg said that the conversation surrounding restructuring is about what is best for the school district as a whole.

An advisory referendum was also brought up in Monday’s meeting where the public would be able to put the restructuring to vote on the April 2024 ballot, but the board would need to formally bring that up for consideration. Wausau School Board Vice President Lance Trollop said that the referendum would be a good idea as it would limit misinformation and give the public time to develop a more thorough understanding of the proposed plans.

Dr. Hilts said, “Here are the changes we have proposed, here’s why we are proposing them, here are the outcomes, here are the risks, here are the costs. Board are you comfortable with that and now when they say yes, then we engage with the staff and the community and really that deep planning.”

The next steps include the district working on the action teams for more planning. They will create a plan that can be modified based on what the district learns and the planning would be done in advance.

