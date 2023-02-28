Warm weather to lift frozen road law coverage in parts of southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOT is ending the frozen road declaration for southern Wisconsin, Zone 4, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and enacting Class II road restrictions for Zones 4 and 5.

As warmer weather continues, further Zones will be added depending on frost tube readings.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes which are liquid-filled devices under pavement, to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads or thawed to lift declarations.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. County highways, town roads, and city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less.

Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.

Information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website here. Information on overweight permits can be found on the WisDOT website here.

Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at 608-266-7320. A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling 608-266-8417.

