News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on...
FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5, 2022. Castro is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, according to a statement from Castro on his House website Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website.

The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

“My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work,” according to the statement.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro wrote.

A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is a Democrat from San Antonio who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He is currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and the committee on Education and Labor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Tomahawk snowmobile club asks riders to be on the lookout for man last seen Friday
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers ending tonight

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
LIVE: Biden discusses access to affordable health care
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Northeast, California dig out from snowstorms flanking US
FILE - Justice Department's Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division...
US officials make case for renewing surveillance powers
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
Candles illuminate the trail during the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike.
Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday