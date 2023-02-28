News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets on-sale Wednesday for Portage County Taste of Wine and Cheese event

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wine and cheese lovers are in luck, tickets for the Portage County Taste of Wine & Cheese and Taste the Vineyard events will be available Wednesday.

The events will be held April 21 at the Noel Group Hangar located at 4501 Hwy. 66 in Stevens Point. The Taste the Vineyard event will take place from 5-7 p.m. and the Taste of Wine and Cheese will begin shortly after and go from 7:30-10 p.m.

The intimate, VIP gathering of the Taste the Vineyard event will feature a four-course meal from Rockman’s Catering paired with high-class wine from experts from Festival Foods. During the evening, hear stories from those impacted by the Boys & Girls Club and, after, have the opportunity to participate in a paddle raise. Tickets to Taste of the Vineyard also give a full-access pass to Taste of Wine & Cheese.

The 19th annual Portage County Taste of Wine & Cheese will feature over 100 wines from around the world, more than a dozen specialty cheeses, hand-crafted beers, delicious desserts, and a silent auction. All proceeds go to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County.

Tickets are limited to only 100 for Taste the Vineyard and 250 for Taste of Wine & Cheese.

Click here for more event information and to purchase tickets.

