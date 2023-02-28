Some snowmobile trails in Wood County to close

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Deteriorating snowmobile trails in Wood County are the reason for upcoming trail section closures.

On Tuesday, the Kellner Knights, Rudolph River Rovers and Sunset Drifters announced trails would close at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Additionally, the Vesper Snow Drifters section of trail starting at intersection 8, State Highway 73 south to State Highway 54 (ATV Intensive Use Area) remains closed.

All other snowmobile trails in Wood County currently remain open.

