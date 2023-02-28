News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Some snowmobile trails in Wood County to close

A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
(Jimmie Kaska)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Deteriorating snowmobile trails in Wood County are the reason for upcoming trail section closures.

On Tuesday, the Kellner Knights, Rudolph River Rovers and Sunset Drifters announced trails would close at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Additionally, the Vesper Snow Drifters section of trail starting at intersection 8, State Highway 73 south to State Highway 54 (ATV Intensive Use Area) remains closed.

All other snowmobile trails in Wood County currently remain open.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Kevin Peterson
Tomahawk snowmobile club asks riders to be on the lookout for man last seen Friday
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers ending tonight

Latest News

Recipe from the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Tasty Taco Tuesday recipe using delicious Wisconsin potatoes
Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette during a game against Mosinee on Dec. 8
Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette named finalist for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball Award
Republican lawmakers propose limiting UW tuition increases
7 Things You Need To Know - Feb. 28, 2023
7 Things You Need To Know - Feb. 28, 2023