REGI caring for several owls injured in car collisions

REGI takes in 7 barred owls
REGI takes in 7 barred owls
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group, Inc, or REGI, is caring for several owls that have been injured after being hit by vehicles.

In the past week, REGI has admitted seven barred owls. All were hit by vehicles and found on the side of the road. One owl died from a spinal fracture, but the others are being treated for various injuries.

In a Facebook post, REGI explained owls are frequently hit by vehicles because of their incredible hearing. Owls swoop down and capture their prey in total darkness. Some owls can hear a mouse moving under the snow from 1,000 feet away. REGI explains vehicles traveling on pavement also create the sound of movement and a road clear of snow and ice makes a convenient space to capture mice and other rodents, causing owls to swoop down in front of moving vehicles.

If you hit an owl or find an injured owl, REGI suggests wrapping the bird in a towel or jacket and taking it to a wildlife center near you. Transport the owl in a cardboard box or plastic container with a towel in the bottom. Never put them in a wire cage.

Seven Barred Owls Hit by Vehicles We’ve admitted seven (7) Barred owls in the past week. All were hit by a vehicle and...

Posted by Raptor Education Group, Inc. on Sunday, February 26, 2023

