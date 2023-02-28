News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers ending tonight
Auburndale's Sloan Welch was the state champion at 220 in D3
Two north central Wisconsin wrestlers claim state titles
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Heavy ice can cause tree branches to snap and fall on power lines
Freezing rain can damage power lines and lead to outages
Walking like a penguin with your arms to the side is the safest way to walk on ice
Physical therapist offers advice for safely walking on the ice
Some aren't on board with the decision to move forward with Wausau School District restructuring.
More than 1,100 sign petition to halt Wausau School District restructuring
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers ending tonight