Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk

Kevin Peterson
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old man pulled from a Tomahawk area lake on Monday.

Investigators said Kevin Peterson was reported missing Monday morning after family realized he had not been seen since Friday night. Peterson was believed to have left a business on a snowmobile. Investigators said snowmobile tracks led to an open section on Somo Lake in the town of Wilson.

Peterson’s body was recovered around 4:20 p.m. Monday by rescue crews from the Tomahawk Fire Department.

Assisting agencies included Tomahawk EMS, Wisconsin DNR, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Lincoln County Coroner.

Kevin Peterson
