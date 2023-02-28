Mark American Heart Month with heart-healthy recipes from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers’ Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s no coincidence February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month. Did you know potassium can reduce your risk for heart disease?

According to Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers’ Association, potatoes are a good source of potassium. Consuming more potassium can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure. So, show your heart a little love by incorporating potatoes into your diet. She stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning with a couple of heart-healthy recipes that can help you do just that.

Southwest Potato Power Bowl

INGREDIENTS

2 russet potatoes chopped

2 Tbsp garlic chopped

1 Tbsp paprika ground

2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp black pepper

⅔ cup quinoa

1⅓ cup water

1 cup yellow corn

1 cup kale chopped

½ cup red onion

½ cup black beans cooked

1 cup pico de gallo

2 each avocado chopped

½ cup pumpkin seeds

1 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp chili powder

½ cup cilantro

Chili Lime Vinaigrette

½ cup olive oil

½ cup lime juice

1 Tbsp chili lime seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

Gather all ingredients and equipment.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash the potatoes well and dry them. Cut them into ½-inch chunks. Place the cut potatoes in a large bowl. Add the olive oil, salt, garlic, paprika, and black pepper. Toss well until all the potatoes are well coated. Transfer the potatoes to the lined baking sheet, making sure you also pour on any oil or liquid remaining at the bottom of the bowl. Bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Set aside.

In a bowl, pour pumpkin seeds, oil and chili powder and mix until coated evenly. Place in a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast pumpkin seeds in 400°F oven for 5-6 minutes. Remove tray and cool.

Rinse and strain quinoa with a strainer, shake off excess water, then in a pot, add water and quinoa and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Rinse black beans and drain using a strainer. Set aside.

To make the dressing, add olive oil, lime juice, and chili lime seasoning to a bowl, then whisk until emulsified.

To assemble, in a bowl, scoop roasted potatoes, quinoa, corn, black beans, Pico do Gallo, red onions, roasted pumpkin seeds and avocado side by side, drizzle vinaigrette over the top and garnish with cilantro leaves and serve.

Red Potato and Black Bean Taquitos

INGREDIENTS

1 lb red potatoes cut into a small dice

3 Tbsp canola or avocado oil divided

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp chili powder

1 cup yellow onion cut into a small dice

1 cup black beans drained

1 cup canned or frozen corn

juice from one lime divided

15 corn tortillas

1 medium avocado

1 pinch salt

chopped fresh cilantro for topping

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat. In a bowl, mix red potatoes, 2 tablespoons oil, garlic powder, salt, cumin, paprika and chili powder. Add potato mixture to the hot skillet. Cook for 10-15 minutes until potatoes are fork-tender.

Add yellow onion to skillet, cook an additional 3-5 minutes until onions are translucent. Add the beans and corn to the skillet. Add the juice from ½ of the lime to the skillet mixture. Combine, then remove from heat.

Take about 15 corn tortillas and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. It’s okay if they overlap a bit. Place them in the oven for about 3-5 minutes until they are warm and soften up a bit. This will make them easier to roll without cracking.

Remove the tortillas from the oven. Spoon about ⅓ to ¼-cup of the potato filling into the center of each tortilla, then roll them up. Place each tortilla seam-side down on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining tortillas until all of the filling is used.

Brush the tops of the taquitos with the remaining tablespoon of the reserved oil.

Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes until the tortilla shells are light golden brown and crispy.

To make the avocado mash, add avocado, juice from the other ½ of the lime, and add a pinch of salt to a bowl. Mash with a fork. Top the taquitos with the avocado mash and sprinkle with fresh cilantro. Serve warm.

