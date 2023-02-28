Man found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 71-year-old man was pulled from Somo Lake in the Town of Wilson around 4:20 p.m. Monday by rescuers from the Tomahawk Fire Department.

On Monday around 11 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 71-year-old male who had not been seen or heard from since the evening hours on Friday. The caller indicated the man was most likely last seen in the Tomahawk area on his snowmobile. Leads led investigators to an open section of water was located and snowmobile tracks led to the open section of water.

The incident is under investigation and more information, including the victim’s name, will be released at a later date pending family notification.

Assisting agencies include Tomahawk EMS, Wisconsin DNR, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Lincoln County Coroner.

