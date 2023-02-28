News and First Alert Weather App
Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette named finalist for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball Award

Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette during a game against Mosinee on Dec. 8
Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette during a game against Mosinee on Dec. 8(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Minocqua, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland senior Julianna Ouimette has been named one of six finalists for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball Award, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

Ouimette is averaging 20.3 points per game with eight assists per game and over seven steals per game. She is second in the state in assists and steals per game, according to Wissports.com. Ouimette also became Lakeland girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer this year. Her mom and head coach, Melissa, won this award in 1989 while playing for D.C. Everest.

The winner will be announced at the state girls basketball tournament which runs from

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

