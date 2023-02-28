Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette named finalist for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball Award

Minocqua, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland senior Julianna Ouimette has been named one of six finalists for Wisconsin’s Ms. Basketball Award, the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association is pleased to announce the six finalists for the prestigious Ms. Basketball award, sponsored by @JustAgame1 pic.twitter.com/MCh2htCAnh — WisBCA (@WisBCA) February 28, 2023

Ouimette is averaging 20.3 points per game with eight assists per game and over seven steals per game. She is second in the state in assists and steals per game, according to Wissports.com. Ouimette also became Lakeland girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer this year. Her mom and head coach, Melissa, won this award in 1989 while playing for D.C. Everest.

The winner will be announced at the state girls basketball tournament which runs from

