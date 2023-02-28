News and First Alert Weather App
Hiring and career fest for Wausau youth to be held Thursday

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area, D.C. Everest School District, Wausau School District, and the United Way of Marathon County will present the 2023 Greater Wausau Youth Hiring & Career Fest at Wausau West High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 100 businesses, colleges, and community organizations will attend and over 2,000 students are expected to participate.

This is a great opportunity for businesses, colleges, and organizations to network with high school students to offer information about hiring and career options. Additionally, any businesses that offer Youth Apprenticeships, summer employment, or part-time employment for teens will be able to network with youth seeking employment.

Now in its seventh year, the Greater Wausau Youth Hiring & Career Fest supports our community’s workforce development efforts, helps employers fill open positions, and enables teens to explore career and education paths in north central Wisconsin.

For additional information regarding the event, contact Carol Pond, Grants & Outcomes Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area at carolp@bgclub.com or call 715-218-6368.

