Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Great Divide Ranger District on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will host the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike on March 4 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Morgan Falls/St. Peter’s Dome Recreation Area located on Ashland Bayfield Road, Forest Road 199, in Ashland County.

The 1.6-mile hike is a family-friendly event and free to the public. No day-use or other recreational passes are required. Snowshoes are an option, however many participants hike the packed-down trail without them.

“Morgan Falls is one of the incredible treasures of the Wisconsin Northwoods, and this hike has become a favorite annual tradition for many people and groups,” said USDA Forest Service Assistant Recreation Program Manager Katie LeMoine. “The dancing stars and flickering candlelight illuminate the crisp, snowy wilderness just enough to show us the trail. This is an amazing outing to help make the most of this wonderful time of year. We hope to see you.”

The hike will be canceled only if the temperatures dip to zero degrees Fahrenheit. Members of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team will be present along the trail and at the trailhead. A warming fire will be provided at the trailhead for hikers to gather.

Inquiries can be made directly to the Great Divide Ranger Station at 715-634-4821.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.