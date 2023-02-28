Freezing rain, falling branches affect power lines during winter storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the freezing rain throughout Monday’s winter storm, Wisconsin Public Service kept an eye on their power lines to ensure customers would have power in their homes.

WPS dealt with these issues even earlier this winter and has remained prepared.

“This is Wisconsin, so we’re very used to seeing a wide variety of weather conditions, range of potential situations,” said Matt Cullen, spokesperson, Wisconsin Public Service. “So this is something that our crews and our staff have experience in dealing with.”

When there’s a wintry mix, Cullen said the weight of ice and snow on trees can snap branches easily and land on power lines which they’ve seen frequently.

“Anytime there is an impact to our system that affects our customers, whether it’s during a storm event or during a normal day, our focus is to respond as quickly and as safely as we can and restore power to any customers who have been affected by a particular outage,” Cullen added.

In the event your home loses power, you can report an outage through the WPS app, call them at 800-450-7240, or report it online here.

