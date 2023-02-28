First Alert Weather: Melting temperatures Tuesday, accumulating snow Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures Tuesday will be warm enough to melt any remaining ice which accumulated earlier in the week. Expect plenty of sunshine, with highs warming near 40. Melting weather conditions won’t hang around for long as the region gets another shot at accumulating snowfall Wednesday.

Drier Tuesday with mostly sunny skies for much of the day and a high near 37 across North-Central Wisconsin. Clouds increasing Tuesday evening into Wednesday ahead of a clipper system. The approaching clipper system will trigger scattered snow showers overnight through early Wednesday morning, becoming widespread by mid-morning over North Central Wisconsin. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 25 mph as the system passes.

Morning commute Wednesday could feature some slippery roads as snow continues to accumulate, becoming snow-covered by mid to late morning. Snow accumulations between 2-4 inches over North Central Wisconsin, with higher amounts between 3-6 inches of snowfall that could fall over Northwestern Wisconsin.

Some lingering scattered snow possible Wednesday afternoon as the system clears. Highs near the mid-30s, cooling down into Thursday. Expect highs for the end of the work week to be around the low to mid-30s. Warming back towards the upper 30s over the weekend.

