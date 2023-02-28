Act like a penguin to stay safe out on the ice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not just the roads that are slick and ice-covered, sidewalks and driveways are as well and if you’re not careful, one misstep will put you on the icy ground.

Slipping on ice can lead to serious injuries. One of the most common places people get injured walking on the ice is on their own property, especially while shoveling snow.

“People will be shoveling this heavy, wet snow and they are going to try to do whatever they can to get it off. Sometimes as quickly as possible, so that could be wet heavy snow that they can hurt their back just by shoveling it and lifting it, but then you also have to worry about traction factor,” said Chiropractor Steve Ruppel, owner of Ruppel Chiropractic.

Ruppel’s advice is to wear boots, even if it’s a simple walk to get the mail. Also, be aware of your surroundings and watch out for ice and slush.

It may seem a bit silly, but the safest way to walk on ice is to walk like a penguin. The key to the method is to take your time.

“Arms at your side, don’t have your hands in your pockets because then they aren’t going to help you with your balance. You want them out at your side and shuffle short steps with your arms out at your side,” said Marshfield Clinic Physical Therapist Nicole Quarne.

When you are doing anything on the ice, think about the risk. If you don’t need to go out, take the safe option of staying in to avoid risking any injuries.

