Marshfield United We Can food sculpture build days begin Wednesday

(Harvest Hope)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2023 United We Can event will be held in March instead of May this year. United We Can is a canned food sculpture competition where the food is donated to local food programs. 

The event will remain virtual, with on-location construction and online voting. Keep in mind the following competition dates:

· March 1-17:  Build Dates

· March 17:  Entry Submission Deadline

· March 20-27:  Facebook Voting

· March 28:  Winners Announced

To register for United We Can, click here.

There is still time for businesses and organizations to participate. Each team will build a sculpture of non-perishable food items in their workplace or location. Sculptures must be at least 50% non-perishable food items. Food items cannot be altered, labels cannot be removed, and food items must not be expired. 

Teams who will be building larger sculptures can contact Festival Foods or Pick ‘n Save one week prior to building and they will pull your food together for you.

Participating food pantries have provided a wish list including canned vegetables, rice, chili, stew, jelly, and gravy. It is highly encouraged to use these items whenever possible. Food collected during United We Can will be distributed to Soup or Socks, St. Vincent de Paul, and United Way’s NOW Program. 

Monetary donations can be made on the Soup or Socks website at www.souporsocks.org.

