Trial date set for Lac du Flambeau woman charged in fatal pedestrian crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to begin in September for the Lac du Flambeau woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run case.

Laurie Wildcat, 24, is accused of hitting a man with her SUV resulting in his death. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of June 16. Investigators responded to Highway 51 near State Highway 70 East in Arbor Vitae. That location is near Little Muskie Lake. According to court documents, Wildcat said she was southbound on Highway 51 when a man stepped out into traffic. Wildcat said the victim was a family friend and was trying to find him to give him a ride home.

Investigators said the crash likely occurred around 12:30 a.m. A passerby who stopped to help said Wildcat said she hit a deer and did not need help. Wildcat then left the scene to return to the bar where she worked to call 911.

The trial is schedule to begin on Sept. 18. Wildcat is free on a $5,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.