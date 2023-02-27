Tomahawk snowmobile club asks riders to be on the lookout for man last seen Friday

TOMAHAWK Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Passage Snowmobile Club is asking area riders to one the lookout for a man last seen Friday night.

They say Kevin Peterson was at Somo Lake Resort but left around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to their post on Facebook, Peterson’s sister went to his house and his snowmobile was gone. He is not answering his cell phone or text messages.

If you saw Peterson over the weekend or know of his location, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 715-536-6272 or Tomahawk Police Department at 715-453-2121.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.