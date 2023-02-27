Suspect in Unity stabbing to learn Monday if case will head to trial

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18-year-old man accused of stabbing another person at a bar last month will return to court Monday.

Investigator said Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was arrested after a stabbing at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in Unity. It happened on Jan. 22.

Authorities said Cruz Hernandez and the victim knew each other. An altercation in the parking lot escalated when Cruz Hernandez showed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to a Marshfield hospital. He was treated and released.

Cruz Hernandez remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:10 a.m.

