News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Suspect in Unity stabbing to learn Monday if case will head to trial

Cruz Hernandez, 18, is being held on $250,000 cash bond.
Cruz Hernandez, 18, is being held on $250,000 cash bond.(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18-year-old man accused of stabbing another person at a bar last month will return to court Monday.

Investigator said Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was arrested after a stabbing at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in Unity. It happened on Jan. 22.

Authorities said Cruz Hernandez and the victim knew each other. An altercation in the parking lot escalated when Cruz Hernandez showed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to a Marshfield hospital. He was treated and released.

Cruz Hernandez remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain & snow Monday
Auburndale's Sloan Welch was the state champion at 220 in D3
Two north central Wisconsin wrestlers claim state titles
Authorities release name of man killed in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school

Latest News

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
Snowmobilers enjoying improved trails after recent snow storm
Snowmobilers enjoying improved trails after recent snow storm
UW-Stevens Point students teach children with down syndrome how to ice fish
UW-Stevens Point students teach children with down syndrome how to ice fish
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain & snow Monday