Snowmobilers enjoying improved trails after recent snow storm

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - After it seemed like the snow was finally starting to melt, mother nature had other plans and brought on a blizzard. But not everyone is feeling down about the weather.

“I’m so happy to be out here again,” said Carly Jentges from Random Lake, WI. “I’m so happy the day is beautiful. It’s not negative degrees.”

Weather good enough to make a first snowmobile trip for the season.

“Just the fresh snow and being 30 degrees out today, I mean it doesn’t get better riding conditions,” said Hunter Huiras from Random Lake, WI.

“We woke up this morning and we’re like, should we go snowmobiling since the trail’s got snow and everything and it was sunny out?” said Jentges. “It was between this or ice fishing, since the snow though we decided to do this.”

Groomers had their hands full, spending countless hours trying to provide riders with quality trails.

“We started out Thursday morning with two machines,” said Gary Hilgendorf, Groomer, Knight Owls Snowmobile Club. “We basically ran 24 hours to get everything back in shape.”

Even with the additional snow, it’s still important to put safety first.

“There was no moisture in that snow and it did not adhere to the base. So, I word of caution, it’s really icy underneath this. Take it easy, slow down,” said Hilgendorf.

But if one thing’s certain, the snow storm gave snowmobilers more time to enjoy the season.

“With the snow, I think we should get at least a couple more weeks, we might even get three more weeks,” said Hilgendorf. “Especially with ours and the Harrison Hills, they are really good, very good, in fact.”

“Hopefully it lasts for a little bit longer here,” said Huiras. “It’d be nice to get to spring, but also you don’t get this everyday.”

While having fun on the trails, Hilgendorf says riders should continue to exercise caution, stay between the lines, and slow down.

