News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall to speak at UW–Madison

Dr. Jane Goodall beside a waterfall in Gombe National Park, Tanzania
Dr. Jane Goodall beside a waterfall in Gombe National Park, Tanzania(Bill Wallauer | University of Wisconsin–Madison)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dr. Jane Goodall, the first scientist to study chimpanzee behavior, is coming to UW–Madison to speak about her experience and the future of the planet.

“An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall: Inspiring Hope Through Action” will consist of a 90-minute speech followed by a Q&A at Memorial Union in late March.

Goodall’s findings surrounding chimpanzee behavior challenged misconceptions of them and shed light on their evolutionary relationship with humans.

Over the years, Goodall founded a nonprofit dedicated to protecting chimpanzees and their habitats, authored books on chimpanzee behavior and environmental protection and was named a Dame of the British Empire and a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

Goodall will speak at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union on March 26 at 7 p.m. The event is free but requires tickets. UW–Madison students can secure their tickets on March 6 at 10 a.m. before they are available to the public on March 8 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Light to moderate snow continues on Monday
Auburndale's Sloan Welch was the state champion at 220 in D3
Two north central Wisconsin wrestlers claim state titles
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Marshfield United We Can food sculpture build days begin Wednesday
Kevin Peterson
Tomahawk snowmobile club asks riders to be on the lookout for man last seen Friday
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Light to moderate snow continues on Monday
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019 (AP...
Gov. Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican National Convention