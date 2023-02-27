News and First Alert Weather App
Judge allows Schabusiness’s attorney to withdraw

Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a competency hearing on Feb. 14, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness’s defense lawyer, who was attacked in court by his client accused of killing and dismembering a man, has been allowed to withdraw from the case.

A hearing was held Monday to formally sign off on attorney Quinn Jolly’s request. The judge set the next court date for March 3 to give a new attorney time to meet with Schabusiness and provide some direction for the case.

Schabusiness lunged at Jolly during a competency hearing on February 14 when the judge agreed to push back her trial until May. Jolly had asked the court for two more weeks for a defense expert to testify about her competency to stand trial.

Jolly filed a motion after the attack: “Due to the irretrievably broken state of the attorney-client relationship, caused by the events of the court hearing on February 14, 2023, counsel requests to be withdrawn from all further representation,” reads the motion. “Counsel firmly believes that withdrawal can be accomplished without a material adverse effect on the client’s interests as well as that of the State.”

Two deputies stood with arm’s reach of Schabusiness during Monday’s hearing. Previously, only one deputy was present during Schabusiness’s court hearings.

Schabusiness was arrested a year ago on charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the death of Shad Thyrion.

Police were called to Thyrion’s mother’s home on Stony Brook Lane after his mother reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket. Police learned Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim then found additional body parts in her van.

Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion spent the day together smoking meth then went to his mother’s house. They were having sex and incorporated chains, and Schabusiness said she started strangling Thyrion. She said she didn’t mean to kill him but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it.

After the attack, Schabusiness's attorney said he'll file a motion to withdraw

