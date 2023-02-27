News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. Fetterman is in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression. His office said Thursday that Fetterman checked himself in Wednesday night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement Monday afternoon. “However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

Fetterman is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke. His office said at the time that he had experienced depression “off and on throughout his life,” but it had only become severe in recent weeks. Capitol Physician Brian P. Monahan recommended his hospitalization after an evaluation, his office said then.

Fetterman, 53, suffered the stroke last May as he was campaigning in a tough Senate race against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. He won the election in November and was sworn in Jan. 3, giving Democrats an extra seat in the Senate and a 51-49 majority.

One of Fetterman’s main aftereffects from the stroke is auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning. To manage it, Fetterman uses devices in conversations, meetings and congressional hearings that transcribe spoken words in real time.

Post-stroke depression is common, with one in three stroke patients suffering from it, and is treatable through antidepressant medication and counseling, doctors say.

Pennsylvania’s other senator, Democrat Bob Casey, returned to the Senate on Monday. He had also been away in recent weeks after he underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed
First Alert Weather Day Monday to Monday evening from impacts due to ice & snow.
First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers ending tonight
Auburndale's Sloan Welch was the state champion at 220 in D3
Two north central Wisconsin wrestlers claim state titles
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning.
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Footsteps of a house in the winter.
Act like a penguin to stay safe out on the ice
Heavy ice can cause tree branches to snap and fall on power lines
Freezing rain can damage power lines and lead to outages
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
Walking like a penguin with your arms to the side is the safest way to walk on ice
Physical therapist offers advice for safely walking on the ice
Some aren't on board with the decision to move forward with Wausau School District restructuring.
More than 1,100 sign petition to halt Wausau School District restructuring