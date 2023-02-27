News and First Alert Weather App
‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

