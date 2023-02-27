News and First Alert Weather App
Case moves forward for Wausau man charged with shooting incident

Police say Brian Penny is in the Marathon County Jail after he’s accused of firing a gun inside a home in Wausau on Wednesday morning
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Wausau man accused of firing a gun inside a home will head to trial.

Brian Penny appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

Police said they responded to a home on the 700 block of Forest Street on Feb. 15 for reports of shots fired.

Police said Penny was arrested after they made contact with him by phone. Penny went outside and was arrested. No one was injured.

He’s been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, operating a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct.

He is held in the Marathon County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

