Brock Caufield reflects on his Badgers career

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Brock Caufield has loved his time in Madison with the Badgers. That’s why when an opportunity for him to play a fifth season for Wisconsin came about, he jumped at the chance.

“Christmas break last year in my meeting with Tony (Granato), just said, ‘We’d love to have you back,’ just put it out there,” said Caufield. “It was kind of a no-brainer for me because I want to play hockey as long as I can.”

The Stevens Point native and former SPASH Panther jumped aboard for a fifth, graduate senior season. Caufield’s had 11 goals and nine assists for the Badgers this year. However, in addition to playing a role as a scorer, he’s also embraced the alternate captain position for the second year in a row. He’s enjoyed taking on a leadership role that he would’ve looked up to in his youth.

“We have a lot of special young players and players that need to mature and get better over their time here, just like I was three, four years ago,” said Caufield. “It’s cool to be able to teach them the lessons I’ve learned.”

Last weekend, Caufield played his final home series for Wisconsin as they split with Michigan State. For Caufield, it was a surreal experience to take in the home crowd one last time.

“Seeing my mom and my dad out on the ice, hugging them, it kind of hits you because it’s crazy because it was five years,” said Caufield. “I know everyone says it, but it goes by so fast.”

Someone else Caufield’s shared the final stages of his career with is his younger brother Cole, who now plays for the Montreal Canadiens. The two played two seasons together at Wisconsin, something Brock looks back at as some of his favorite memories of his collegiate career.

“The two years playing with my brother, especially the COVID year, was really special to me,” said Caufield. “You always dream of playing with your sibling, especially in a division one sport, it’s really special.”

While Brock has played much longer than his brother had in Madison, he says Cole knows what it feels like for everything to come to an end. With that in mind, Brock says Cole’s reminded him to appreciate everything.

“He’s just telling me to take advantage of it and have fun and make it count,” said Caufield. “It’s time you can’t get back and playing college hockey is special.”

The memories spent with his brother are just the tip of the iceberg for Caufield. He says he’s embraced Madison as home and is truly grateful for all the friends, coaches and teammates he’s had along the way.

“To get attached to the community and the teammates I’ve had here and the coaching staff, I mean, everyone’s been nothing but the best to my personal career,” said Caufield. “It’s been great to have been able to compete with the guys over the course of five years and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Caufield and the Badgers play in the Big Ten Tournament to end the season, beginning Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.