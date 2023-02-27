News and First Alert Weather App
Man, 55, killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF PLUM LAKE , Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Vilas County early Monday morning. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1:33 a.m. of a snowmobiler that hit a tree in the Town of Plum Lake.

Officers on scene said the snowmobile went off the marked trail on Plum Lake and hit a tree on the shore line. Emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

The snowmobiler is identified as a 55-year-old man from Illinois. The victim’s name has not been released. The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the crash.

