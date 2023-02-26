News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP blanks Stout, advances to WIAC Championship

The Pointers topped Stout 5-0 Saturday night
Andrew Poulias scored a goal in the third period for UWSP in the 5-0 win.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U-W Stevens Point men’s hockey team is off to the WIAC Championship after a decisive 5-0 win over U-W Stout Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Pointer came up with two goals in the second to grab the lead. Jordan Fader and Conor Witherspoon grabbed the goals for the Pointers.

It didn’t take too long for the Pointers to add to it in the third, thanks to a breakaway goal by Andrew Poulias. UWSP added a couple of insurance goals late, including an empty-netter to win 5-0.

Between the pipes, Ryan Wagner pitched a shutout with 32 saves for the Pointers.

The Pointers will now play in the WIAC Championship next week. The details of that game are still to be determined.

