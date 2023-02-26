News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - A 66-year-old man has died after the UTV he was riding on broke through the ice in Adams County.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Rome Police Department responded to the south end of Lake Camelot channel as a passenger had not yet surfaced. The driver was rescued by bystanders. The victim was later recovered by the Rome Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The Rome Police Department urges anyone using the lakes to be aware that ice conditions vary greatly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Wierzbanowski
Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired
UPDATE: Beloit man killed in Oneida Co. snowmobile crash
Laona/Wabeno's Ryan Roy celebrates a victory in the state semifinals.
State wrestling day 2: 10 area boys and girls wrestlers advance to the finals
Fire reported at mobile home in Weston
Morning fire causes damage to mobile home in Weston
7 D1 boys, 4 Girls from north central Wisconsin advance to state wrestling semifinals

Latest News

Fishin' for a Mission ice fishing tournament
15th Annual Fishin’ for a Mission kicks-off on Lake Dubay
People at cultural fair.
Marshfield Cultural Fair aims to educate about area’s ethnic diversity
Marshfield Cultural Fair is back
Marshfield Cultural Fair is back
Lakeland v Mosinee hockey 02.25.23
Lakeland v Mosinee hockey 02.25.23