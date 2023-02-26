Two north central Wisconsin wrestlers claim state titles

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Years of preparation and hard work came down to six minutes Saturday night. At the Individual State Wrestling Finals, two area athletes ultimately took home gold.

In D3 at 220, Auburndale’s Sloan Welch was the first to grab a state title. Welch was able to pin his opponent, Brady Lehnner of Aquinas, in 1:33 to grab the crown. For Welch, it’s the culmination of a lifetime of work.

“It’s just what I’ve been working for all four years of high school and before that, worked to be a state champ my whole life,” said Welch. “To finally get that goal, it’s surreal. It’s amazing.”

Welch said he was going to celebrate his victory with a nap.

Elsewhere, at 285 in D2, Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal’s Gunner Hoffmann took home the gold by pinning his opponent Porter Mandurano of Belmont/Platteville. It was a dominant showing for Hoffmann who says last year’s championship match loss served as motivation.

“After losing in the finals last year, I knew I didn’t want anything else but to be champion here,” said Hoffmann. “It’s very special, especially in my last high school match.”

Here are the rest of top two finishers from north central Wisconsin:

D1- 152- 2nd place- Caleb Dennee of Marshfield

D1-160- 2nd Place - Garrett Willuweit of Marshfield

D1- 195- 2nd Place - Ryder Depies of Merrill

D2 126- 2nd Place - Luke Dux of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal

D3- 138- 2nd Place - Colton Weiler of Auburndale

D3- 170- 2nd Place - Ryan Roy of Wabeno/Laona/Th. Lakes

D3- 285- 2nd Place - David Gauderman of Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Girls- 107- 2nd Place - Savannah Danielson of Wausau West

