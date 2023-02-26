Two north central Wisconsin wrestlers claim state titles
Auburndale’s Sloan Welch and Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal’s Gunner Hoffmann both took first Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Years of preparation and hard work came down to six minutes Saturday night. At the Individual State Wrestling Finals, two area athletes ultimately took home gold.
In D3 at 220, Auburndale’s Sloan Welch was the first to grab a state title. Welch was able to pin his opponent, Brady Lehnner of Aquinas, in 1:33 to grab the crown. For Welch, it’s the culmination of a lifetime of work.
“It’s just what I’ve been working for all four years of high school and before that, worked to be a state champ my whole life,” said Welch. “To finally get that goal, it’s surreal. It’s amazing.”
Welch said he was going to celebrate his victory with a nap.
Elsewhere, at 285 in D2, Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal’s Gunner Hoffmann took home the gold by pinning his opponent Porter Mandurano of Belmont/Platteville. It was a dominant showing for Hoffmann who says last year’s championship match loss served as motivation.
“After losing in the finals last year, I knew I didn’t want anything else but to be champion here,” said Hoffmann. “It’s very special, especially in my last high school match.”
Here are the rest of top two finishers from north central Wisconsin:
D1- 152- 2nd place- Caleb Dennee of Marshfield
D1-160- 2nd Place - Garrett Willuweit of Marshfield
D1- 195- 2nd Place - Ryder Depies of Merrill
D2 126- 2nd Place - Luke Dux of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal
D3- 138- 2nd Place - Colton Weiler of Auburndale
D3- 170- 2nd Place - Ryan Roy of Wabeno/Laona/Th. Lakes
D3- 285- 2nd Place - David Gauderman of Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Girls- 107- 2nd Place - Savannah Danielson of Wausau West
