News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield Cultural Fair aims to educate about area’s ethnic diversity

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - You might not know much about some parts of north central Wisconsin’s culture, but the ‘Marshfield Cultural Fair aims to change that. People came from all over to check out the event held at UW Stevens Point Marshfield campus on Saturday. There were presentations, lots of food, and live music. This fair has been going on for years.

“We have an exclusive excellent center, but it’s important for us to spread this to the next generation to make them understand the importance to understanding that we live in a very global society and diversity is a key to understanding others,” says Campus Executive Anthony Andrews.

Dr. Anthony Andrews says this fair is a Marshfield tradition and the main goal is to educate. There is something new for everyone to learn about, even the adult attendees.

For some, this fair has given them the opportunity to think bigger including learning to be more inclusive. “Bringing the community together, it really is because without doing this the community can fracture and we need to understand that everyone fits somewhere,” said Marsha Oberg.

UW Stevens Point Provost Vice Chancellor Dr. LaVonne Cornell-Swanson said Marshfield is much more than an agricultural town.

“There’s an integration of a variety of people in all of those communities. They’re not as static culturally as maybe people think and part of the reason is because we have businesses bringing diverse community members, diverse employees,” said Dr. Cornell-Swanson.

One thing new to the fair this year is the making of robots at a new technology center at the Marshfield campus. Money donated from this event will go to next year’s cultural fair.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Wierzbanowski
Document reveals reason why D.C. Everest SRO was on leave, and then retired
UPDATE: Beloit man killed in Oneida Co. snowmobile crash
Laona/Wabeno's Ryan Roy celebrates a victory in the state semifinals.
State wrestling day 2: 10 area boys and girls wrestlers advance to the finals
Fire reported at mobile home in Weston
Morning fire causes damage to mobile home in Weston
7 D1 boys, 4 Girls from north central Wisconsin advance to state wrestling semifinals

Latest News

Fishin' for a Mission ice fishing tournament
15th Annual Fishin’ for a Mission kicks-off on Lake Dubay
UTV breaks through the ice in Adams County, passenger killed
Marshfield Cultural Fair is back
Marshfield Cultural Fair is back
Lakeland v Mosinee hockey 02.25.23
Lakeland v Mosinee hockey 02.25.23