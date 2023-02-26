News and First Alert Weather App
Edgar, Neillsville girls basketball advance to sectionals

Seven area teams are left standing after Saturday’s regional finals
By Ben Helwig and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The postseason continued to swell in high school sports as regional finals girls basketball took place Saturday night.

First, in Edgar, the second-ranked Wildcats downed third-seed Athens 56-47 to continue on in the D5 bracket. The Wildcats once again got a great game from leading scorer Reagan Borchardt and avenged a regular-season loss to the Bluejays. Edgar will now face Assumption in the sectional semifinals Thursday after Assumption beat Iola-Scandinavia Saturday night 57-50.

In D4 action, Neillsville kept their perfect record and one-seed intact by taking down four-seed Osseo-Fairchild 59-43. The Warriors will move on to face two-seed Fall Creek on Thursday.

Here are the list of the remaining area girls’ basketball teams {all games will next be played Thursday):

D1- #7 Wausau West (Next: vs. #3 Hortonville)

D2- #2 Lakeland (Next vs. #1 New London)

D4- #1 Phillips (Next vs. #3 Colfax)

D4- #1 Neillsville (Next vs. #2 Fall Creek)

D5- #1 Laona/Wabeno (Next: vs. #2 Sevestapol)

D5- #1 Assumption (Next: vs. #2 Edgar)

D5- #2 Edgar (Next: vs. #1 Assumption)

